Blue-green algae back at Red Bud Isle

The Brief Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are back in Austin Significant amounts were found at Red Bud Isle Blue-green algae are dangerous for humans but especially harmful to dogs



Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are back in Austin.

According to Austin Watershed Protection, significant amounts were found at Red Bud Isle.

Why are cyanobacteria dangerous?

What they're saying:

Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are dangerous for humans but especially harmful to dogs.

Dr. Brent Bellinger is the Conservation Program Supervisor with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

"If you go to any creek, any reservoir, you want to be aware that this potentially toxic algae could be present," said Dr. Brent Bellinger.

It has a slimy texture and floats on stagnant or still bodies of water. While it can be beneficial to aquatic ecosystems, overgrowth leads to blooms, which can cause health concerns.

"Human activities, unfortunately, can stimulate excessive growth, can stimulate that toxic toxin production," said Bellinger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Dogs often ingest algae from lake water, swim in it, or get it on their fur and try to lick it off. The algae can be fatal for them.

"Unfortunately, for the dogs, if they get that mat material in their fur, if it's on a tennis ball; they incidentally ingest, then they have that exposure," said Bellinger.

High concentrations of algae blooms can also be harmful to fish. The toxins tend to localize in fish tissue, specifically the liver and kidneys, but not necessarily the parts we eat.

"We've been studying this now for five years, trying to understand what are some of those triggers that go from nontoxic to toxic out here so that we can make better predictions, forecasts, and provide better information to the public," said Bellinger.

What you can do:

"We want people to enjoy Austin's phenomenal resources, but we want people to be cautious," said Bellinger.

His advice is to avoid contact with the algae, not drink from the lake, rinse off after being in the water, and the same goes for your pets.