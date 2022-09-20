Blue Lapis Light performs 'Belonging' in Seaholm District

Aerialists are soaring in the Seaholm District as part of the latest performance from Blue Lapis Light.

"Belonging" is a site-specific aerial dance performance highlighting interdependence with nature and relationships.

Artistic Director Sally Jacques says on the Blue Lapis LIght website that the performance features aerial dancers on the Seaholm architecture with aerialists swinging from the stacks, ground dancers, and projection-mapped imagery focused on the sustainability of our environment.

You can catch shows September 21-24.

Get more information and tickets here.