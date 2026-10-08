Blue Origin names Hutto as new home of $650M aerospace manufacturing facility

The Brief Blue Origin announces Hutto as home of new aerospace manufacturing facility The facility will be named Constellation Park and will span 1.3 million sq. ft. The city anticipates the facility will bring up to 2,000 jobs



Blue Origin has chosen a Texas home for its new aerospace manufacturing facility: Hutto.

The new facility, named Constellation Park, will serve as a central production hub for several of the company’s most ambitious satellite and communications programs.

By the numbers:

The $650 million complex will span 1.3 million square feet and have multiple facilities in one location.

The city of Hutto anticipates this will create up to 2,000 jobs for the area.

Blue Origin says those jobs will be manufacturing and other related positions to be established over the next 10 years.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8: A Blue Origin capsule is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum on June 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

What will the new facility do?

Constellation Park will support manufacturing for TeraWave, Blue Origin’s satellite communications network delivering up to 6 terabits per second of symmetrical data anywhere on Earth, says the company, serving enterprise, data center, and government users who depend on resilient global connectivity for critical operations.

The facility will also expand production for Quartz, a global ground communications network featuring 3.7‑meter aperture antennas that enable S‑band and X‑band connectivity for low Earth orbit missions, per Blue Origin's release

In addition, the campus will house manufacturing for key subsystems, including solar arrays, avionics, telecommunications, and other satellite hardware.

Where is Constellation Park?

The facility will live along SH 79 between Innovation Boulevard and Alliance Boulevard.

What they're saying:

"Between Tesla, ASML and now Blue Origin, Hutto is becoming an anchor point on the Highway 79 tech corridor," said Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder. "Our policies and our approach to business are drawing in the kind of companies that create career opportunities, not just jobs. That's what it takes to build a place where people want to live, work, and play."

"Every project we bring to Hutto is measured against the same goals: quality jobs, a diverse tax base, and sustainable growth that benefits our residents," said Cheney Gamboa, Director of Economic Development for the City of Hutto. "Blue Origin checks every one of those boxes, and it's a strong step toward the kind of long-term economic stability we've been working to build for this community."

"Texas has long understood what it takes to lead in space exploration," said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp. "We're proud to grow our footprint here in Texas, tap into the world-class talent this state has to offer, and help ensure America remains the leader in space innovation."

Why you should care:

As part of the agreement, Blue Origin has committed to working with Hutto ISD to develop paid high school internships and support Career and Technical Education programs, giving local students a direct pathway into careers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

City leaders also say this represents an opportunity to diversify Hutto's tax base and reduce reliance on residential growth alone to fund city services.

"Blue Origin's investment will have a ripple effect across Hutto and Williamson County, from job creation to opportunities for our schools and workforce to grow alongside a world-class aerospace company," said Caitlin Morales, Board Chair of Hutto Economic Development Corporation. "We're proud to have played a role in bringing this project home."