The Brief Two men were arrested in two separate stabbings over the weekend The first stabbing happened in the 900 block of Rutland Drive The second stabbing happened at 12900 N. Mopac Expressway



Two men were arrested following two different stabbings in North Austin over the weekend.

North Austin stabbings

The backstory:

First stabbing

On Nov. 22, around 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of Rutland Drive, near N. Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Berwans Cyril, 29

An early investigation revealed the suspect, 29-year-old Berwans Cyril, approached the victim during a confrontation and stabbed the victim before running away.

Cyril was later found and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Second stabbing

On Nov. 22, around 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 12900 N. Mopac Expressway.

When officers arrived, they found a victim at a nearby gas station with multiple cuts. The victim told police he was in a fight with another man.

A witness said he saw a man pull a knife out and attack the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Reed, 43

Officers later found the suspect under a bridge near Wells Branch Pkwy and MoPac. He was later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Reed.

During an investigation, officers found two knives with Reed.

Reed was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While being taken to the Travis County Jail, Reed threatened to kill the transporting officer. Reed was now also charged with retaliation.

This is an ongoing investigation.