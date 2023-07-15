Thousands expected to attend Blues on the Green in triple-digit heat

Beer and live music brought hundreds to the Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom in Austin, just a preview of what is expected for this year’s 32nd annual Blues on the Green.

"It will be a good, fun time and just a great opportunity for folks to check out something that we have got going on," said Kevin Kern, vice president of public relations with Memphis Tourism.

Privilege, hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, took to the stage and serenaded the audience for hours. The band will also perform at the iconic music concert.

"Blues on the Green was a perfect opportunity for Memphis to bring our blues, soul and rock and roll to Austin and share our music culture," Kern said.

In comparison to Saturday night's indoor event, the concert series will be held outdoors.

Thousands are preparing to attend Blues on the Green in the scorching temperatures, expected to reach triple digits.

"I drink a ton of water, electrolytes, kit up, cover your skin in SPF clothing," said Dylan Goodhue, who will be working the event.

To ensure the safety of concert goers, there will be multiple booths with shade and water available to make sure that everyone is hydrated.

"Always, of course, when going to an outdoor event, pack your patience and pack some nice cool drinks with you and come enjoy some live music," Kern said.

The event is free to the public.

"I think it is great to have these events it makes Austin awesome," Goodhue said. "I didn't know it was free; that is cool, maybe that is why everyone goes. It’s curated well. I think it's a good show."