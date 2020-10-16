Blues on the Stream 2020 | Austin City Limits Radio

Since we can’t gather in Zilker Park, Austin City Limits Radio's Blues On The Green has been moved to the legendary Stubb’s Bar-B-Q on Red River.

Picnic tables will be utilized for a new socially distanced layout in the giant Stubb’s backyard.

The only way to attend is by winning, you can register by clicking here!

The shows, featuring acoustic sets from Blues On The Green favorites and a diverse pool of new talent from across the city, will also raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank.