Bob Log III performs at East Austin bar

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The Brief Bob Log III has toured the world for 30 years and performed many times in Austin, including SXSW, but was never invited to the Austin City Limits Festival After performing in a 2-piece band, Bob decided to go it alone and perform all the instruments himself



In an East Austin bar last weekend, an underground legend made a stop to thrill locals on Friday night.

Bob Log III brought his unique look, sound and showmanship to The Lost Well bar. He drew in fans and newcomers who were curious about who the guy in the crazy helmet was.

Bob Log III performs in Austin

Local perspective:

Log has gained a reputation for not only his eye-catching outfits but also being a one-man band. He controls all aspects of his sound, from the guitar, to singing through an old telephone receiver mounted in his motorcycle helmet, to kicking drums and sound triggers with his feet.

"I like being the all-encompassing member of time. And when I play the drums and the guitar, I can do anything I want to," Log said.

The crowd gets into Bob’s unusual style of music, which blends slide guitar as well a drum machine to fill out the sound.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Mike Canales

Log also incorporates the crowd into his antics in numerous fashions, telling them, "Everybody send a picture of me to your mother right now. And no explanation. Just write ‘thank you.’"

"Usually, it’s that I drive all day and I get to this room full of people, they’re having a good time, so I want to make people have an even better time than they’re already having, so that’s why we all start playing some games. Sniffing some toast, putting gold stars on foreheads, that kind of thing," Log said.

The guitarist believes his musical style and persona help contribute to keeping Austin weird, telling FOX 7: "I think I try to make everywhere I go just a little bit weirder than it was just before I got there, but weird in a good way where that when you go home, your face hurts from smiling."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Mike Canales

To some, Log’s music may seem strange or eclectic, but it doesn’t bother him.

"Music can be fun. There are a lot of ways to make music. There’s not any right way or wrong way. My way is just how much fun I can have with music," he said.

So, if you ever get the chance to catch Bob’s high energy act, don’t hesitate and prepare for a great time.

"C’mon down to the show. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, and you’re probably going to lose one of them," stated Log.

For more information on upcoming tour dates, click here.