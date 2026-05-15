Bodies of 2 children found inside burning car in San Antonio

The Brief The bodies of two children were found inside a burning car in a warehouse parking lot in San Antonio on Friday morning. Police have arrested the children’s mother in connection with the case. A motive is not yet clear, police said, but mental health could have played a role.



The bodies of two children were found inside a burning car in San Antonio on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to San Antonio Assistant Police Chief Jessie Salame, a person walking their dog called between 5 and 6 a.m. to report a burning vehicle in the parking lot of a warehouse in the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive.

Salame said that investigators discovered the bodies of a 5-year-old child and a 7-year-old child inside the small car after the fire was extinguished.

Police have arrested the children’s mother, identified as 34-year-old Marlene Vidal, of Edinburg, Texas, and charged her with capital murder.

Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a vehicle fire in San Antonio, Texas, where two children were found dead inside the car May 15, 2026. (WOAI/KABB / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"We have statements made by the suspect, along with surveillance video and evidence from the scene, that indicate she was solely responsible for the death of these two children," Salame said.

Police said that Vidal, who is from South Texas, appears to have family connections in San Antonio.

What we don't know:

Salame said the investigation into the motive continues.

"However, there are indications that mental health issues may have played a role," Salame said.

The identity of the children and their cause of death have not yet been released.

The image in this story is courtesy WOAI/KABB.