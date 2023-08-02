Body cam footage, 9-1-1 call released in South Austin officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released body camera footage and audio of the 9-1-1 call that led to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in South Austin in July.

APD says the incident was captured on body cameras on four officers.

APD has also identified the three officers who fired their weapon and tasers.

Ofc. Adam Reinhart, who has been with the department for almost three-and-a-half years, has been identified as the officer that shot and killed 60-year-old James Woodrome.

Ofc. John Ricker, who has over 13 years with the department, and probationary Ofc. Arlene Lozano, who has been with APD for eight months, also fired their tasers.

All three officers are on administrative leave per protocol.

APD says it will be conducting two concurrent investigations into the shooting: a criminal one by its Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County District Attorney's office, and an administrative one by Internal Affairs with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JULY 20?

APD has also released preliminary information on what happened on July 20.

At 4:54 a.m., Austin 9-1-1 received a call about a woman banging on a door saying a man was chasing her at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Menchaca Road in South Austin and requesting the police. The caller reported the woman was sitting outside his door.

When officers arrived to the scene at 5 a.m., they found the woman who matched the description in the 9-1-1 call. She told officers a man had chased her through the complex and had a knife. She described him as a 6'3" 60-year-old man with gray hair wearing navy blue or black basketball shorts and a dark shirt, says APD.

A couple of minutes later, officers communicated over the radio the man, later identified as Woodrome, was last seen running west through the complex.

At 5:06 a.m., Woodrome approached the officers in the parking lot holding a knife in his hands. The officers began to give commands to him to drop the knife, but he didn't comply and repeatedly yelled at officers to shoot and kill him, according to APD.

Ofc. Ricker deployed his taser first, but it was ineffective. Woodrome continued to walk towards the officers, who continued to tell him to drop the knife and started to back away from him. Ofc. Lozano then deployed her taser, but it was also ineffective, says APD.

Woodrome continued to walk towards the officers with the knife in his hand at which point Ofc. Reinhart shot him and he fell to the ground. A knife was found on the ground next to Woodrome.

Once the scene was made safe by removing the knife, officers immediately performed life-saving measures and requested medical assistance at the scene, says APD.

Woodrome died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:19 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.