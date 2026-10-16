Body found in Lady Bird Lake: Authorities investigating

The Brief Authorities investigating after body found in Lady Bird Lake Body found in area near San Saba St. and Canterbury Road Police have not confirmed if this is being investigated as a homicide



Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call about a body in the water in the area near San Saba Street and Canterbury Road shortly before midnight.

The Austin Fire Department was then dispatched to the scene to aid in the recovery by boat.

APD has not confirmed whether this is being investigated as a homicide.