Northbound I-35 reopens in Round Rock after Sunday morning fatal pedestrian crash investigation
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock, shutting down all northbound lanes for more than two and a half hours while police investigated, authorities said.
Fatal pedestrian crash on I-35
What we know:
Round Rock police announced the fatal auto-pedestrian crash around 10:44 a.m. on northbound I-35 near a Bee Safe Storage facility and closed all northbound lanes, urging motorists to seek alternate routes.
Officers remained at the scene conducting an investigation until about 1:25 p.m., when the department announced that all northbound lanes had reopened.
What we don't know:
Police did not immediately release the identity of the pedestrian or any additional details about the circumstances of the crash, including what time the crash happened.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Round Rock Police Department.