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The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock. The 10:44 a.m. crash shut down all northbound lanes near a Bee Safe Storage facility for over two and a half hours before reopening around 1:25 p.m. Police have not yet released the pedestrian's identity or additional details about the circumstances of the crash.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock, shutting down all northbound lanes for more than two and a half hours while police investigated, authorities said.

Fatal pedestrian crash on I-35

What we know:

Round Rock police announced the fatal auto-pedestrian crash around 10:44 a.m. on northbound I-35 near a Bee Safe Storage facility and closed all northbound lanes, urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

Officers remained at the scene conducting an investigation until about 1:25 p.m., when the department announced that all northbound lanes had reopened.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the identity of the pedestrian or any additional details about the circumstances of the crash, including what time the crash happened.