Body found in Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street: police

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street on Saturday, April 1.

Austin police received a 911 call at around 12:45 p.m. that a body was seen in the lake near the Rainey Street Entertainment District.

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man and cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m.

This is the second body that has been found in Lady Bird Lake in a month.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.