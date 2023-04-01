Body found in Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street: police
AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street on Saturday, April 1.
Austin police received a 911 call at around 12:45 p.m. that a body was seen in the lake near the Rainey Street Entertainment District.
Police recovered the body of an unidentified man and cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m.
This is the second body that has been found in Lady Bird Lake in a month.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.