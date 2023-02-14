Missing Austin man Jason John's body found, family says

A body found last night in Lady Bird Lake was that of missing Austin man Jason John, his family confirms to FOX 7.

It had been eight days since 30-year-old Jason John was last seen on Feb. 5 after a night out with friends on Rainey Street.

His family says they started to notice something was off when Jason did not answer the family’s weekly call on Sunday.

"I spoke to my mom on Sunday, and then she's like, ‘oh, Jason didn't pick up his phone,’ which happens, and we all get busy and the time difference," said Rinju John, brother of Jason.

Alarm bells did not really go off until Jason's family was told he had not been back home at all on Sunday leaving his dog, Ruffles, alone.

"The key thing is, okay, maybe he went out, he stayed at a friend's place, his phone died, that's all possible, but as soon as we knew that [Ruffles] was at home for hours on end and Jason wasn't back then, we knew something was wrong," he said.

Jason was last seen out on Rainey Street with his friends Saturday, Feb. 4. FOX 7 Austin was told he left around 2 a.m. Feb. 5, and is believed to have walked home on the Lady Bird Lake trail.

"We have footage of him until the end of Rainey Street. At that point, once he takes that turn, we don't know what direction he went in," said Rinju.

Rinju confirmed to FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz that Jason's body was found in Lady Bird Lake on Feb. 13.

Police are still investigating what happened.