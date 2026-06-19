Body found in Lake Pflugerville; police investigating

The Brief Pflugerville police say a body was found in Lake Pflugerville Body was recovered at around 9 a.m. on the south side of the lake



Police say the body of an unidentified adult male was found in the water near a pier in Lake Pflugerville.

The backstory:

The Pflugerville Police Department responded to a call at around 8:54 a.m. at the lake after a family on the south side reported seeing what they believed to be a body partially submerged in the water.

Officers arrived and confirmed the body's presence in the water near the pier.

Fire personnel entered the water and recovered the body.

The body was brought to share and officials say the person was pronounced dead at around 9:14 a.m.

What's next:

The identity of the person who died has not been released, but police say the victim is an adult male.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Pflugerville PD says the investigation is ongoing.