Kyle child molester sentenced to 40 years in prison

A Kyle man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Manual Balderas was found guilty of multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, and sexual assault.

Balderas was accused of sexually abusing three victims from middle school until they were adults. Evidence showed he would abuse the victims while they sat on his lap with blankets to disguise the abuse when other people were around.

Evidence also showed Balderas would physically and sexually abuse the victims as a form of punishment for bad grades, speaking with boys or using technology when it wasn’t allowed.

Banderas was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

"We would like to thank the victims and their supporting family members for the bravery and strength that it took to come forward and face their abuser in court," said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Katie Arnold said. "The sentence in this case shows that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Hays County."