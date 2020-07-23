Body found on highway in North Austin

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in southbound lanes of 183.

Officials say that at around 1:30 a.m. someone called 9-1-1 to report that a body was found near Metric Boulevard in North Austin.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin-Travis County EMS says the woman is believed to be around 30-years-old.

Officials say they are trying to determine if the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run or if her body was put there.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE