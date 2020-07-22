Fatal crash near Lake Travis leaves one dead, others injured

One person is dead and at least five other people were injured in a fatal crash near Lake Travis.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, first responders with ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department, and Lake Travis Fire Rescue were dispatched to a collision in the 5200 block of North FM 620 Road around 8:30 a.m.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

Three people were transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center as trauma alerts. Two others were taken to the same hospital with serious injures, one person with potentially serious injuries was transported as well.

Another victim was being transported to Baylor Scott & White Lakeway Hospital with minor injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Advertisement

Drivers should expect extended delays in the area as investigators work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.