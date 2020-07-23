Chase leads to DPS trooper involved-shooting in North Austin

A chase led to a shooting involving a Texas DPS trooper in North Austin overnight.

According to the Austin Police Department, which assisted in the investigation, a trooper tried to pull the driver over just before 11 p.m. on July 22 and the driver wouldn't stop.

The car and the trooper's vehicle made contact and the trooper opened fire.

The car wrecked out in the 10200 block of Rutland Village West and the driver of the car got out and tried to run but was eventually arrested.

Officials say the driver sustained minor injuries.

