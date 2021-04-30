Boeing fires 65 employees, disciplines 53 others for racist conduct

Boeing revealed in a new diversity report that it has fired 65 employees and disciplined 53 others for racist, discriminatory and hateful conduct since June of last year.

CEO Dave Calhoun said he made a vow last summer, after the death of George Floyd and the uproar that followed, to implement a zero-tolerance policy of racism and hateful speech.

"There is no place for hate within our company, and we will keep expecting the best from everyone in their interactions with one another," Calhoun said.

Along with the corrective actions they've taken, the aerospace giant also released data about hiring, showing the percentage of women and men who work at Boeing and also the diversity of its employees.

According to the report, 22 percent of its U.S. workforce are women, while 31.2 percent of its employees are minorities. Black employees account for only 6.4 percent of Boeing's staff.

Boeing says its goal is to increase the number of Black employees in the U.S. by 20 percent.

You can read the full report here.

