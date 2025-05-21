Book published by Georgetown HS senior inspired by sister's cancer journey

The Brief Georgetown High School senior Brylee Dew is a published author before graduating Dew's book "Bailey Goes Bald" was inspired by Dew's older sister's cancer journey Book can be found in Georgetown ISD libraries and can be bought on Amazon



A Georgetown High School senior is a published author before graduating high school.

The backstory:

Brylee Dew wrote a children's book inspired by her older sister Bailey's cancer journey.

"So, 'Bailey Goes Bald' is a book about my sister's diagnosis, but also how. Our community had reacted around it and how the students in the book rallied around her and helped her through her diagnosis," says Brylee.

Bailey was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma her senior year of high school.

"So, my diagnosis was the hardest process of. Me having cancer it started off like. Completely unrelated. I was coughing and having a hard time breathing. And I ended up having pneumonia, which is how we first found out there was something actually wrong," says Bailey.

Seeing how scary the diagnosis was and how the treatment affected Bailey, Brylee and other friends showed their support for Bailey by shaving off their hair.

"I've been interning at elementary schools for the past two years. And when she was diagnosed, I was interning with a certain class. They all saw my hair process and me cutting it and so. They called me Miss Hedgehog as it was growing out. And when I had the opportunity to share with them a story of what I was doing with my sister," says Brylee.

The nickname inspired the main character in the childhood book.

Brylee wanted kids to understand what is cancer and how you can support someone during a difficult time.

"Cancer is just as present in an elementary school as it is in adult life. And I ask them how many people know what cancer is or have been affected by it, all of them practically raise their hands. It's a subject that sadly should be talked about for younger kids too because it is getting so common," says Brylee.

What you can do:

To thank the Georgetown community, Brylee is sharing her book to become part of the collections at the elementary schools throughout the school district.

"It makes me feel so excited, so honored that I can leave Georgetown with my mark and sharing my story. But also, as a good resource for the kids that they can see this book and know that even if they want to write someday, that they totally have the power to do that and see that I was able to do that just as a high schooler," says Brylee.

'Bailey Goes Bald' can not only be found in Georgetown ISD libraries you can also purchase it on Amazon.

What's next:

Bailey will be graduating this week from Georgetown High School and will be going to Texas A&M in the fall where she will be studying early childhood education.