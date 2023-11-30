Two-year-old boy recovering after dog attack in Travis County

A two-year-old is recovering after being attacked by a dog in the Hornsby Bend area in eastern Travis County. The incident was caught on camera.

Once carefree, CJ’s mother Chante Wright-Haywood said he is now changed.

"He's more so kind of just screaming, kind of irritable, angry, he refuses to play with any of his four-legged toys, anything that resembles a dog," Wright-Haywood said.

Last Tuesday, he was attacked by a dog.

"When I heard him scream, that's when I was like ‘oh my gosh what just happened,’" Wright-Haywood said. "And when I went to kick the dog off of him, the dog initially had his clothes in its mouth. The dog just continued to keep coming and coming for us, and I'm like trying to keep CJ from getting his leg or something bit or for it to reattach itself to him."

She said she screamed desperately for her daughter to open the door to their home. They got inside, and the dog was still trying to get to CJ.

"It literally refused to leave," Wright-Haywood said.

Haywood said Travis County deputies came and picked it up. She was told the dog was currently in quarantine.

In Texas, victims can file a claim against the dog owner on the grounds of negligence, but in this case, Wright-Haywood said, "no one so far has come to claim the dog, and they have yet to find any type of chip or anything."

Wright-Haywood said her son needs support, so a GoFundMe was created to raise funds, so CJ can receive therapy.