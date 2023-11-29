Vets caution dog owners ahead of holiday travel about mystery illness in other states

A mystery illness affecting dogs is spreading across the country.

Thankfully, there are no reported cases in Texas, but the mystery illness has been confirmed in 14 other states.

Before you start traveling for the holidays, with or without your pets, local vets are urging a word of caution.

Like the cold or flu, there's a chance, as people and their pets travel or book stays in kennels, the illness could spread.

For many pet owners, like Annelies Rhodes, the health of her four-legged friend is top of mind.

"He's old, so I'm a little bit more worried, and I live in an apartment, so there are only so many places like he doesn't have his own yard and, you know, I think there's more exposure for him," said Rhodes.

The mystery illness catching the attention of dog owners is respiratory. It spreads through nose-to-nose contact.

"If dogs share water bowls, they can get it that way," said Dr. Jenna Scibilia, a vet with VCA Animal Hospitals Urgent Care in North Austin. "If they're playing and mouthing each other, they can spread it that way."

Some of the symptoms include coughing, sneezing, lethargy, or a decreased appetite.

"It's similar to the respiratory illnesses that we already see around here, but it just tends to be a little bit harder to treat, and the pets can be a little bit sicker than we typically see them," said Scibilia.

Even though the illness has yet to hit Texas, it doesn't hurt to think twice about your pet before you pack your bags for holiday travels.

"Even here in Texas, we're starting to be a little bit weary," said Dr. Pradeep Kumar. "As we travel, do you always take your pets with you? And if you don't, you kennel them, right? And so, exposure to other dogs is going to be a risk factor. So, this is the kind of time on a ‘need-to-kennel-kind-of-basis.’"

Dr. Jenna Scibilia said one of the best things you can do is limit your dog's exposure to other canines.

"I would always be vigilant," said Scibilia. "It's going to spread. It's probably going to come here eventually, so we definitely think it's something to be aware of and watch out for."

That might look a little more like ditching the dog park for some trails.

"Trying to walk outside more instead of just being in the dog park," said Rhodes.