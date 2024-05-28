San Marcos man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for indecency of a child
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A Hays County judge ruled a San Marcos man will spend the next three decades behind bars.
In April, 28-year-old Bradley Simpson pleaded guilty to three counts of indecency with a child.
In February 2020, an 8-year-old came forward with the allegations of Simpson's inappropriate behavior. Simpson was a house guest of that child's family before the incident.
Last week, a judge sentenced Simpson to 32 years in prison.