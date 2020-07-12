Ramos family frustrated with pace of Mike Ramos’ case

Its been more than two months since 41-year-old Mike Ramos was shot and killed in Southeast Austin by an Austin Police Officer. Ramos' mother says this is unacceptable that she still didn’t have answers.

Brenda Ramos has been visiting her son’s memorial often at the location he was killed.

“Its beautiful,” said Brenda. This memorial was set up by residents of the complex in memory of Mike Ramos.

“He had a heart of gold. He'll take your shirt off the back for you. He’d make sure you're taken care of before it comes to him,” said Brenda.

Brenda says she still hurts to this day, “I’m going to hurt for the rest of my life because we were so close."

Brenda says she can remember that day in late April when she got the call from her friend saying her son was killed by an Austin police officer.

Two months ago, Mike Ramos was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting.

His mother says she still doesn’t have any answers or gotten any updates on the investigation

“I feel angry. Every other state I hear they take the officers will be prosecuted, and everything in here. I'm suffering. Having to wait for what? It's already done,” said Brenda.

Three weeks ago, the release of bodycam footage from that night was delayed due to the Austin Police Department's failure to follow protocol. Brenda says she doesn't believe that since she’s seen the video.

“They caught everything. He was confused. He did everything the officer said to be and I could tell he didn't know what was going on. He rubbed his face like what's going on,” Brenda recalled from what she saw in the footage.

Brenda says she saw her son get shot with a beanbag round in the video. She says he then saw him fall into the car and it began to roll.

“He was already injured here and the cop just went straight close range with a shotgun and just shot him from the brain, head, skull, and his back. I know he died instantly,” said Brenda about the bodycam footage.

Brenda says she's horrified by what the bodycam footage shows.

“That's what hurts, my baby to go out like that,” said Brenda.

Brenda says she wants answers, but she says all she seems to be seeing are excuses.

“They need to stop, they need to stop lying and do their job correctly. You know the way it's supposed to be, and protect people the way it's supposed to be, you know, but not killing them. Not killing people,” she said.

Brenda says it's her duty as a mother to stay strong and get her son the justice he deserves.

“I have things to take care of down here for my baby,” she said.

Brenda hopes to get a bill passed in her son's name that will force officials to investigate officer-involved shootings immediately so family and friends arent stuck waiting like she is now.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to APD for an update. They told us they cannot provide us with one at this time.