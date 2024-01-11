Austin artist's work goes missing after bar shuts down with no notice

Each piece Austin resin artist Brianna Vance creates is one of a kind.

Her unique work caught the eye of someone helping with the opening and design of a new East Austin bar. Eight original pieces done by Vance were displayed inside Lucky's in January 2023 when it opened.

"It gives us a chance to market ourselves and maybe make some sales," said Vance.

Fast-forward almost a year, Vance tried to check in with the original coordinator and was told that Lucky's had closed down months prior.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Brianna Vance)

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

"Nobody had reached out to me. Nobody let me know that they had closed down. Nobody told me to come get my art. So it just vanished, essentially. And I've been reaching out to them trying to get answers, and they're just not really cooperating with me," said Vance. "I have high anxiety right now because I feel like there's a very low chance that I will get my art back, and there's a very low chance that I will be reimbursed for all of my art."

Vance said the coordinator she had been communicating with has not been helpful, and she hasn't been able to reach the original owner of the bar.

Artist Mary Rochford had two of her prints displayed in the bar and also hasn't had success figuring out what happened to them.

"It's mostly just very odd," said Rochford. "We're really just trying to find the answer to where the art went."

Vance said she estimated what she lost to be worth about $4,685.

"I had an emotional connection with quite a few of those pieces, and they're truly one of a kind, and I'm not going to be able to recreate them at all," she said. "I just want this to kind of be a warning to other artists to make sure that they're working with businesses that they trust…and maybe get (written) contracts."

Vance said she filed a police report and is waiting to hear from APD.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the previous owner of the bar and is waiting to hear back.