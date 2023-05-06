Bronny James commits to USC via Instagram post

article

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward and all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James, has committed to play college basketball for the University of Southern California, according to a post on his official Instagram page Saturday.

Bronny James has played high school basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth for the last four seasons. According to 247Sports, Bronny James is the 26th ranked recruit in the class of 2023, and the number seven recruit coming out of the state of California. According to a report from CBS Sports, Bronny James chose USC over Ohio State and Oregon.

The 18-year-old shared a photo Saturday afternoon, of him in his Sierra Canyon jersey in the Trojans' locker room with the caption "Fight On #committed."

Bronny's verbal commitment bolsters a recruiting class led the country's top recruit, point guard Isaiah Collier out of Georgia. USC lost to Michigan State in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament.

LeBron James has said on multiple occasions that he'd like to continue playing professionally until he has the opportunity to play with his eldest son in the league.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," LeBron James said in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin in January.

LeBron James would be 40 years old by the time Bronny James is eligible for the NBA Draft.