King Fire: Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster, evacuations ordered for nearby residents

Firefighters have gained the upper hand and stopped forward progress on a brush fire that broke Thursday in Lancaster.

Crews responded to the area of 90th Street and Avenue K around 2:30 p.m.

The ‘King Fire’ burned 349 acres. An evacuation order is in effect for those living between West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West to 80th Street West.

The fire also shut down traffic along West Avenue I and West Avenue J between 70th Street West to 90th Street West.

At least 200 firefighters are fighting the blaze, both in the air and on the ground.

