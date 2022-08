Several fire engines are responding to a brush fire on FM 969 in east Travis County.

Travis County STARFlight has been contacted according to the Austin Fire Department, which says the fire is dying down.

No evacuations have happened yet.

The county has closed FM 973 between FM 969 and Decker Lane Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area, according to TxDOT Austin.

