Buda deadly shooting: People involved have been identified

By
Published  August 14, 2024 1:15pm CDT
Buda
FOX 7 Austin

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that all people involved in a deadly shooting on August 5 have been identified.

Detectives are still investigating and that they are working closely with the district attorney's office to make sure that appropriate charges are filed.

Officials say that updates will be provided as more information becomes available or if any charges are filed.

What happened in Buda on August 5

On Monday, August 5, deputies were called after shots were fired in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Boulevard, near Windy Hill Road, shortly after 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile dead with a gunshot wound.

A neighbor told FOX 7 Austin that he heard a group of people running through the grass between two houses. Shortly after, he heard multiple gunshot wounds.

Search for deadly shooting suspect

People who lived in the area were told to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect. 

The order was lifted shortly before 8 p.m., but the suspect was not found.

Police say that they believed it was an isolated incident.