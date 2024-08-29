Buda deadly shooting: No murder charges filed against man who killed teen, says DA

The Brief No murder charges to be filed against man for shooting, killing teen in Buda on August 5 DA says shooting was determined to fall under self-defense/defense of a third person laws



Murder charges will not be filed against a man who shot and killed a teenager in Buda earlier this month, says the Hays County Criminal District Attorney.

A Hays County Grand Jury has voted to "no-bill" the case against a 21-year-old man in the shooting death of 17-year-old Erick Alejandro Marin.

At around 5:17 p.m. on August 5, Hays County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in a drainage area behind homes in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Marin who had been shot. He later died at the scene.

Videos of the shooting given to investigators showed two groups that had met at the location to fight. A juvenile relative of Marin's had been fighting the 21-year-old man.

During the fight, Marin pulled a handgun and began shooting at the man.

Another juvenile from the other group returned fire, and the man grabbed that weapon and shot Marin, killing him, says the Hays County DA.

The DA's office says it reviewed the evidence and concluded that the shooting that killed Marin was justified under the Texas laws related to self-defense and defense of a third person.

The case was then presented to the grand jury on Wednesday, August 28, which agreed that the shooting had been justified.

The DA's office says that the other juveniles who were present and involved may still face charges for other conduct related to the incident.