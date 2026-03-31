Bulverde school shooting: Comal ISD to wear blue to support injured teacher

The Brief Comal ISD encouraging community to wear blue to support teacher shot by student Additional counseling services have been added to support students struggling with incident



Comal ISD is encouraging the community to wear blue to support a teacher injured in Monday's shooting at one of its campuses.

The teacher was shot by a student at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas. The teacher remains hospitalized.

The school remains closed for the rest of the week, the district told FOX 7 Austin.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Bulverde school shooting: Student used revolver brought from home, sheriff says

What they're saying:

In a message posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. John E. Chapman III called Monday "one of the hardest days our district has faced."

"In moments like this, I'm reminded of this year's theme, 99 for One, who were safe and the one who needed care. The shepherd leads the 99 to go after the one because every single one matters," said Chapman in the video. "Today, we are called to do the same, to support the one teacher, the one campus that needs us right now, and to support them with love, care, and compassion as we bring them back into the fold."

To show support for the injured teacher, Chapman said the district is inviting students, staff and the community to wear blue or a blue ribbon.

"It's simply a visible reminder that she is surrounded by people who care. Sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is to show up and let someone know that they are loved and that they're not alone," he said.

Chapman also stated that the district has added additional counseling services to support students struggling with what happened.

"I've been in education nearly three decades, and one thing I know for sure, the strength of our school community is not measured by the hard moments it faces, it's measured by how it comes together after," Chapman said. "And I have seen in just the last 24 hours how this community is made of. We will grieve together, we will heal together, and we will move forward together because of each other."

The Latest:

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the student used a .357 revolver that he had brought from home.

Investigators believe he may have been experiencing academic difficulties, but any prior disciplinary history is currently unknown.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the student's home and seized several electronic devices for forensic examination.

The teacher who was injured in the shooting is still hospitalized, but no word on her condition.

The backstory:

On Monday, March 30, law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire at the Hill Country College Preparatory High School campus.

Investigators say a teacher was shot by a 15-year-old male student, who then turned the gun on himself.

The school was placed under lockdown and students were transported to a nearby middle school for reunification with their parents and guardians.

The campus was closed Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation and to allow for students and staff to process the shooting. Counselors were made available Tuesday for students and families.

Student vehicles and belongings on campus will remain secured until further notice, said Principal Julie Wiley in a social media post. Additional guidance will be provided as to when those items can be retrieved.