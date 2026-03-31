Bulverde school shooting: Student used revolver brought from home, sheriff says

The Brief Student involved in Bulverde school shooting brought revolver from home Search warrant was executed on his home, several electronic devices were seized Student may have been experiencing academic difficulties, investigators say Teacher injured in shooting remains hospitalized



The student who shot a teacher at a Bulverde high school before turning the gun on himself used a revolver he brought from home, says the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Bulverde school shooting: Teacher shot by student, student turned gun on himself, sheriff says

What they're saying:

CCSO says that the student used a .357 revolver that he brought from home to shoot a teacher, then himself on the campus of Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday, March 30.

Investigators believe he may have been experiencing academic difficulties, but any prior disciplinary history is currently unknown.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the student's home and seized several electronic devices for forensic examination.

The teacher who was injured in the shooting is still hospitalized, but no word on her condition.

What's next:

CCSO says that it is currently too early in the investigation to determine whether any charges will be filed against the owner of the revolver.

The investigation is ongoing.

The backstory:

On Monday, March 30, law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire at the Hill Country College Preparatory High School campus.

Investigators say a teacher was shot by a 15-year-old male student, who then turned the gun on himself.

The school was placed under lockdown and students were transported to a nearby middle school for reunification with their parents and guardians.

The campus was closed Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation and to allow for students and staff to process the shooting. Counselors were made available Tuesday for students and families.

Student vehicles and belongings on campus will remain secured until further notice, said Principal Julie Wiley in a social media post. Additional guidance will be provided as to when those items can be retrieved.