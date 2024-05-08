Man enters home, steals rifle in Gillespie County: GCSO

Police in Gillespie County are looking for a man who entered a home and stole a rifle.

On Tuesday, May 7, at around 11 a.m., a homeowner who was not home at the time received a notification via security camera that someone was in the residence.

Gillespie County deputies were called to the burglary in the 3900 block of Keese Road at approximately 12:16 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gillespie County burglary suspect (Gillespie County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, a man, walked around the inside of the home for approximately eight minutes and left through the front door with at least one rifle in his hand. It was unknown if he took anything else.

The suspect is described as approximately 18–25 years old, and he was wearing khaki pants with a red shirt.

Police say there was no forced entry, as the front door had been left unlocked. Police speculate that the suspect walked up to the residence and possibly left a vehicle elsewhere.

Please be on the lookout and report any suspicious persons, vehicle or activity that might seem out of the ordinary.

Police advise those in Gillespie County to remove valuables from vehicles and make sure their vehicles are locked, along with doors and garages.

If you know the suspect, or have any information about the crime, please call the Gillespia County Sheriff's Office at 830-997-7585. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at 830-997-8477, or online.