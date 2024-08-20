Burn ban issued for Travis County

A burn ban has been issued for Travis County.

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to issue a new burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. It will go into effect starting Tuesday, August 20, and will remain in effect for 14 days.

"This week, we’re experiencing dangerous levels of heat and decreasing humidity, which is a troubling combination for wildfire risk," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "High temperatures in the 100s and low humidity create conditions favorable for fires to start. I urge everyone in Travis County to abide by the burn ban, so we can all work together to minimize the risk of fires and ensure our public’s safety."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.