Burn bans issued in unincorporated areas of Travis and Hays counties

The Brief Burn bans have been issued for Travis County and Hays County The ban goes into effect August 11 and lasts until September 29



Officials in Travis County and Hays County have issued burn bans.

The backstory:

The burn bans are for all unincorporated areas in both counties and go into effect beginning August 11.

The bans will remain in effect until September 29 unless otherwise authorized by the Commissioners Court in Hays County and by the Travis County Judge or Travis County Fire Marshal in Travis County.

Officials say the bans are a preventative safety measure as dry conditions continue throughout Central Texas.

With little rain in the forecast and temperatures forecasted to be in the triple digits for the next few weeks, officials say vegetation continues to dry out which substantially increase wildfire risk.

What they're saying:

"With the hot and dry conditions, even a small spark from a tossed cigarette or a lawn mower can ignite dry grass or shrubs and cause fire to spread extremely quickly," said Travis County Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "This burn ban is a necessary step to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect our residents, property, and first responders."

What you can do:

Residents are urged to take extra precautions during the ban, including avoiding activities that could generate sparks and using caution when grilling outdoors.

Keeping a water source or fire extinguisher nearby is recommended and residents are reminded to never leave flames unattended.

In Travis County, the ban does not apply to prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a certified prescribed burn manager. The ban also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting, grinding, or other hot work operations when conducted in accordance with guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.