Burnet CISD adjusts 2021-22 school year calendar due to COVID-19

Burnet Consolidated ISD says that it has revised its 2021-22 school year calendar this week due to COVID-19 closures.

The district's board of trustees approved the following changes at its Sept. 20 meeting:

Change Sept. 27 from professional development to a regular student day

Change Oct. 11 from professional development to a regular student day

Conduct a full day of school on Dec. 16 rather than an early release

Burnet CISD says that the calendar revisions were made in order to address the closure of RJ Richey Elementary on Sept. 3 and the closure of all district campuses on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 due to a large number of staff absences.

The district says that while the exisiting calendar had enough banked minutes to absorb the closures, the administration recommended revising the calendar to prevent losing those instructional minutes so early in the school year. The changes were recommended to preserve those banked minutes for future needs in case of additional COVID-19 closures and/or weather events.

RJ Richey Elementary will also add two minutes to daily instructional minutes beginning with the 2nd six weeks on September 27 through the end of the year, says Burnet CISD, to allow the campus to "catch up" to the rest of the district.

View Burnet CISD's COVID-19 safety plan here.

