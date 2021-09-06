Burnet CISD closing all campuses due to spike in COVID cases

Burnet CISD has announced it will be closing all campuses down on September 7th and 8th due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as a large number of staff absences.

Custodial staff will be deep cleaning each campus during these off days.

"As you are aware, COVID-19 cases have continued to spike in Burnet County," the school district said in a Facebook post. "In addition to low student attendance rates at all campuses, we are experiencing a large number of staff absences. These absences interfere with safe operations and student supervision as well as challenges for sick or quarantined students to keep pace with makeup work."

Burnet CISD says it plans to request that the school board approve a change to the instructional calendar so that September 27th and October 11th will become student days.

"We recognize the difficulty and hardship this creates for many families," the school district said. "Our hope is that by being intentional with these two days, we can make plans to re-open with adequate student supervision across all campuses."

Families are being asked to complete the COVID Self-Reporting Form as early as possible so that Burnet CISD can have all the information available before making more decisions.

