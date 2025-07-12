Burnet County continues search for missing Marble Falls volunteer fire chief

article

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said it was still continuing its search for a missing Marble Falls area fire chief.

In an update Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said five people had died as a result of flooding and that Fire Chief Mike Phillips was still missing.

What they're saying:

"Currently, the search for Chief Phillips is ongoing," the sheriff's office said. "Specialist teams and equipment continue to deploy into the search area and work themselves to exhaustion or until nightfall in the effort to find him."

Search for VFD Fire Chief Michael Phillips

Past President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Gary Ludwig, said Phillips went missing early Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters while responding to a call in Cow Creek.

Chief Phillips was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing in the early morning of July 5.

The vehicle has been found. However, Phillips has not been found with the vehicle, or anywhere else.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 103 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least nine deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported eight deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and four in Travis County.

Resources and donations for those impacted