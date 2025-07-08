Texas flooding: Businesses, organizations donate to recovery, relief efforts

The Brief Over 100 people dead following weekend floods Businesses, organizations from all over pledging donations, grants to help with relief and recovery



Over 100 people have died following the devastating flooding across Central Texas this past weekend.

The majority of the deaths are reported in Kerr County, with 87 at last count. Many people are still missing.

Featured article

Businesses and organizations from all over are pledging funds and resources to help with relief and recovery efforts.

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Community Foundation, a nonprofit group in the area, launched the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts.

All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

Frost Bank

Frost Bank's Hill County financial centers will be directing a $500,000 grant from the bank's charitable foundation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and other local flood-relief efforts.

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's founder/owner Todd Graves has pledged a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross in the wake of the devastating flooding.

Walmart

Walmart, along with Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation, are committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations to support relief efforts.

This includes up to a $250,000 match of customer and member donations, made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas, through the Walmart and Salvation Army match campaign.

Bank of America

Bank of America has committed $1 million to help address immediate needs and long-term rebuilding for the families and communities affected by this tragedy.

$250,000 of that will be given to the American Red Cross, and $250,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The bank also says it will work with community leaders and organizations to determine how best to deploy the remaining $500,000.

The bank has also lowered the minimum contribution in the Bank of America Matching Gift Program to $1 through August 28, for staff who choose to donate to support these local communities and families.

WM (Waste Management)

WM (formerly Waste Management) is committing $1 million to support critical ongoing relief and recovery efforts following the recent devastating flooding across Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country.

WM says it is working with local organizations to determine the allocation of funds.

Verizon

Verizon has pledged $100,000 to Texas Search and Rescue, a nonprofit first responder organization that deploys professionally trained volunteers throughout the state of Texas to support its crucial search, rescue, and recovery operations.

NBA, NFL, MLB teams

The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, NBA and the NBA Player's Association are donating more than $2 million to relief efforts in the Texas Hill Country.

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans each donated $500,000.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers each donated $1 million.

Security Service Federal Credit Union

SSFCU has announced a $500,000 donation to The Salvation Army to support both immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts.

This list will be updated as more information comes in.