Pack of dogs in Caldwell County continue to attack pets on family's property

The Brief A Dale family said their dogs had been attacked by trespassing dogs nearby One of their dogs was killed recently, and another one of their dogs was severely injured Caldwell County Animal Control stated that officers have responded to a suspected property numerous times. However, because they have not personally spotted the animals during those visits, they are legally unable to issue a citation



A Caldwell County family has spent nearly $9,000 in animal medical bills after a series of brutal dog attacks killed one of their pets and severely injured another.

Dog attacks in Dale

What they're saying:

For 40 years, Robert Wilcox has lived on his property in Dale, where he says wild packs of dogs have long been a threat.

"I’ve had sheep and goats and everything else on this property. The wild dogs have killed them," Wilcox said.

According to Wilcox, roving packs of anywhere between 15 and 25 dogs continuously trespass on his land. The long-standing issue turned tragic when one of his dogs was attacked twice and killed. Last week, the pack struck again, leaving another one of his dogs bloodied with severe bite wounds all over its body.

For Wilcox, that latest attack was the final straw.

"By the time—and I’m halfway crippled—by the time I got back to the garage to get a shotgun, they were going underneath the fence," Wilcox recalled. "This is the third time. The third time is enough."

Dig deeper:

Wilcox suspects the dogs belong to a nearby neighbor, though attempts by news reporters to contact anyone at that home were unsuccessful.

Seeking help, Wilcox says he has reached out to multiple local and state agencies, including the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Animal Control, the Texas Game Warden, and the local fire department. However, he says no-one has been able to help.

Caldwell County Animal Control stated that officers have responded to a suspected property numerous times. However, because they have not personally spotted the animals during those visits, they are legally unable to issue a citation.

A public information officer for Caldwell County explained that for the county to take enforcement action, they require photographic evidence of the pack and confirmation of who owns the animals.

Caldwell County's Public Information Officer added that another option available to Wilcox is requesting a metal trap cage to be set up on his property to capture the loose dogs.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the situation has left Wilcox’s family deeply concerned—not just for their surviving pets, but for human lives. His daughter expressed fears for her father's safety, a sentiment Wilcox strongly echoes as he worries about the broader community.

"So it’s not only I’m worried about my life," Wilcox said. "I’m thinking about these elderly people, these kids."

For now, the family remains on high alert, hoping local authorities can find a resolution before another attack occurs.