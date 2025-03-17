Expand / Collapse search

Caldwell County drug, money laundering investigation leads to 2 arrests

Published  March 17, 2025 5:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two people were arrested after an investigation in Austin and Dale
    • The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said the investigation involved drugs and money laundering

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested after an investigation involving drugs and money laundering.

What we know:

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 27, the CCSO and the DEA executed search warrants in Austin and in the 16000 block of FM 86. of Dale.

The subject of the investigation, Richard Seghetti, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and money laundering. 

Richard Seghetti and Rosalba Padron

Another person, Rosalba Padron, was arrested for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

