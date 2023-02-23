California 6-year-old experiences snow for the first time

For Lorena Alva and her 6-year-old daughter, Mia, this is a first. Snow!

And what better way than experiencing it than with a snowball fight between Mia and her dad Ryan.

You could call it a little field trip before school.

"I got canceled from work today, so she has to go in and she's got school. But I told them we could run a little late and come see the snow," said Ryan.

The family stopped to enjoy the snow in San Bernardino.

"It's really, really fun. And it's still cold, but it's fun," 6-year-old Mia said.

RELATED: Southern California to get hit with powerful storm bringing rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

When asked, "What's the fun part?" Mia replied, "Where you get to throw snowballs!"

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, light and steady snow flurries continued to blanket the area. They started just before midnight in the Barstow, San Bernardino and Victorville areas. They have caused quite a traffic mess, though, as winter weather and winter storms usually do.

Inland Empire communities above 2,000 feet began to experience the storm's impact overnight with a Winter Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

In Yucaipa, snow showers started overnight and will sustain through Thursday night.

The snow hit Highway 18 between Crestline and Lake Arrowhead and for now, the roadway remains open. On Highway 189, one of the steepest in the area, over two dozen vehicles became stuck after a multi-car pileup.





