California medical center throws retirement ‘paw-ty’ for beloved therapy dog, Tassy

A beloved therapy dog at a California medical center got a proper sendoff last week as she officially retired from duty.

Staff at the Doctors Medical Center in Modesto threw a retirement "paw-ty" for Tassy, a 12-year-old therapy dog who’s been cheering up patients there for more than eight years.

Tassy got a "paw-some" award certificate, a little cake that looked just like her and quite the celebratory send-off.

Dozens of staff members lined the corridors throughout the center and clapped and cheered for Tassy as she walked by. Some waved pom poms.

"Tassy’s gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many within the walls of our hospital – patients, visitors and our employees," the center wrote on Facebook.

Tassy’s owner, Gery Azevedo, will continue to volunteer at the center - but Tassy’s duties have officially been passed on to another service dog named Bria.

Advertisement

Bria also attended the party, and photos posted on social media showed the two dogs even had a chance to meet.

"We will miss Tassy but we wish her all the snuggles and treats in her retirement!" the center wrote.

You can see video from Tassy’s celebratory retirement walk in the video player above.

This story was reported from Detroit