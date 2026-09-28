Camp Mystic Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing: Owners propose sale

The Brief Camp Mystic owners file Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan The move would auction off the property and other assets where 27 campers and counselors died during July 2025 flooding Creditors and families who have sued Camp Mystic over the deaths will be able to respond to the plan



The owners of Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died during the July 2025 flooding, have filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

The plan was filed on Sept. 25 and would auction off the 749 acres and other assets of the camp.

The camp has been owned by the Eastland family for decades and was going to reopen for the 2026 season before withdrawing its summer camp license.

Camp Mystic's owners believe the buyers will continue the mission of the century-old camp, but there is nothing in the proposed sale that would require the new owners to continue to operate the property as a camp.

The backstory:

In April, Camp Mystic was at the center of a series of Texas legislative hearings concerning its response to the deadly flooding that struck Central Texas in July 2025.

Members of the Eastland family, who operates Camp Mystic, testified before a joint legislative committee.

The family says they did everything they could as the unimaginable flood tore through Camp Mystic on the morning of July 4th. The camp was relying on guidance from experts, government officials and more than a century of camp history.

Camp directors also apologized to the families of the ‘Heaven's 27' during their testimony.

Lawmakers pressed the Eastlands on several key decisions made during the flood, including the failure to use the camp’s loudspeaker system to warn campers.

There are still many lawsuits pending against Camp Mystic in connection with the deadly floods, including one from the parents of still missing camper Cecilia "Cile" Steward.