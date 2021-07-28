Candidate filing period starts for Georgetown special election

The City of Georgetown says that the filing period for the Georgetown City Council District 6 special election is now open.

The filing period opened on Wednesday, July 28 and ends on Monday, August 16.

City Council passed a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday to call for a special election on Nov. 2 to fill the District 6 vacancy on the council created when Rachael Jonrowe resigned on July 6, citing personal reasons.

Completed applications for candidacy should be submitted at City Hall at 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Georgetown City Council members serve three-year terms representing one of seven single-member districts. A candidate for City Council must be at least 18 years of age on the first day of the term of office and a citizen and qualified voter of the state of Texas and the City of Georgetown.

Candidates for council district seats must also be a resident of the council district the member would be representing for a period of six months as of the last legal date for filing. To see maps of council districts, click here..

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 4. Early in-person voting is Oct. 18-29. Early voting and Election Day polling places, dates, and times will be listed here.

For details about the city election, click here.

___

___

