Canine Companions puppy trainers meet their service dog puppies

Canine Companions made a very special delivery at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on October 19.

Five eight-week-old future service dogs met the volunteer puppy raisers they'll be spending the next year and a half with training and socializing. The puppies will be then be returned to Canine Companions for professional training and ultimately placement with a person with a disability.

Canine Companions says its service dogs are trained in more than 40 commands and help with daily tasks like retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors, turning on and off light switches, and more.

The service dogs are provided to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities, and Canine Companions also provides facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings.

The organization was established in 1975 and has six regions across the country and serves all 50 states.

The South Central Region training center is located in Irving. You can get more details about Canine Companions here.

