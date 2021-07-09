Capital Metro and HEB participate in back-to-school donation campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro is partnering with H-E-B and its beneficiary For the Children to participate in a back-to-school educational supplies drive that will also act as this year’s annual "Stuff the Bus" event.
CapMetro says customers can donate to the campaign at registers in participating H-E-B locations from now until August 11.
Stores in the following cities will be participating in the back-to-school donation campaign:
- All Austin locations
- Buda
- Dripping Springs
- Elgin
- Hutto
- Kyle
- Georgetown
- Leander
- Pflugerville
- Round Rock
- San Marcos.
Capital Metro buses will be present in four select H-E-B parking lots on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On these dates, H-E-B customers can "stuff the bus" with school supplies for children in the community.
On July 24, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:
- H-E-B Lakeline: 14028 Northwest 183
- H-E-B The Oaks at Slaughter: 8801 South Congress Avenue
On July 31, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:
- H-E-B Hancock: 1000 East 41st Street
- H-E-B Riverside: 2508 East Riverside
