Capital Metro and HEB participate in back-to-school donation campaign

Capital Metro is partnering with H-E-B and its beneficiary For the Children to participate in a back-to-school educational supplies drive that will also act as this year’s annual "Stuff the Bus" event.

CapMetro says customers can donate to the campaign at registers in participating H-E-B locations from now until August 11.

Stores in the following cities will be participating in the back-to-school donation campaign:

Capital Metro buses will be present in four select H-E-B parking lots on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On these dates, H-E-B customers can "stuff the bus" with school supplies for children in the community.

On July 24, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:

H-E-B Lakeline: 14028 Northwest 183

H-E-B The Oaks at Slaughter: 8801 South Congress Avenue

On July 31, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:

H-E-B Hancock: 1000 East 41st Street

H-E-B Riverside: 2508 East Riverside

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter