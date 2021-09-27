CapMetro board approves purchase of 197 new electric buses

The Capital Metro board of directors approved the purchase of 197 new electric buses Monday, which will expand the transit agency's zero-emissions fleet to more than 200 electric buses.

CapMetro says this purchase is the nation's largest electric vehicle procurement to date and marks a pivotal moment in the agency's goal to transition its entire fleet of more than 400 vehicles to zero-emission buses.

The new buses, which are being manufactured by Proterra and New Flyer, will replace regular buses and expand the fleet for the new Expo Center and Pleasant Valley MetroRapid lines as outlined in Project Connect.

The new buses, which are being manufactured by Proterra (bottom) and New Flyer (top), will replace regular buses and expand the fleet for the new Expo Center and Pleasant Valley MetroRapid lines as outlined in Project Connect. (Capital Metro)

CapMetro says the community will benefit from the zero-emissions features of the buses, with annual savings of approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases when compared with diesel. Additional benefits include reduced air pollution, noise level, and heat and fuel costs, all powered by clean electric energy.

The new electric vehicles also feature state-of-the-art technology and engineering, including USB charging ports, plug-in and overhead charging, open seating floor plan and passenger digital display.

The first shipment of new electric vehicles is scheduled to arrive by the end of 2022.

