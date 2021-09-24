Capital Metro to offer fare-free service in October

Capital Metro will implement free fares on all services except MetroBike for all customers from October 1 – 31.

The transit agency says the fare suspension is to thank customers as it works to mitigate service impacts resulting from staff shortages and to encourage customers to return to transit.

CapMetro also adjusted its service schedule on September 19 to use current staffing levels to provide consistent service across the transit network.

The transit agency is also actively recruiting new team members, including operators and mechanics. Many industries across the country have experienced personnel impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the transit industry is no exception.

CapMetro says qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 hiring bonus, and all employees are offered full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more. To learn more about open positions with CapMetro, click here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

CapMetro begins on-demand service in south, southwest Austin

CapMetro moves forward with creation of its own police force

CapMetro expanding pickup service zones in Leander, Northeast ATX

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter