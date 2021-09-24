Expand / Collapse search

Capital Metro to offer fare-free service in October

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Capital Metro
AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro will implement free fares on all services except MetroBike for all customers from October 1 – 31.

The transit agency says the fare suspension is to thank customers as it works to mitigate service impacts resulting from staff shortages and to encourage customers to return to transit.

CapMetro also adjusted its service schedule on September 19 to use current staffing levels to provide consistent service across the transit network.  

Driver shortage forces CapMetro to hit the brakes

Cap Metro is suspending its E-Bus service for UT students. Other routes, with lower ridership, will be scaled back. In some cases wait times at bus stops will increase by 15 to 30 minutes.

The transit agency is also actively recruiting new team members, including operators and mechanics. Many industries across the country have experienced personnel impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the transit industry is no exception.  

CapMetro says qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 hiring bonus, and all employees are offered full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more. To learn more about open positions with CapMetro, click here.

