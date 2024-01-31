Fight started on CapMetro bus injures 1; suspect in custody: APD

Austin police say a man was arrested after a fight started on a CapMetro bus that left one man seriously injured over the weekend.

The suspect is identified as Tim Kavanaugh.

A witness tells police Kavanaugh was using racial slurs on the bus, which upset another passenger, leading to a fight that continued after they got off the bus.

An officer found the victim at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, surrounded by blood and with a severe laceration to his head.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Later that night, Kavanaugh approached a different officer and said he had been in a fight, and that he hoped he had not killed the victim.

The officer also reported that Lavanaugh smelled like alcohol, and admitted to drinking a Four Loko before the fight.

Kavanaugh is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Serious Bodily Injury.